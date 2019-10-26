Kentucky State Police graduates new recruits in ceremony on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police held a graduating ceremony for the new recruits joining the force on Friday.
A total of 48 men and women made up the graduating cadets of the 98th and 99th class.
The 98th class completed 24 weeks of training to become new recruits. The 99th class, which already had a background in law enforcement, completed 12 weeks of training.
Veteran troopers say that they are glad for the extra help, as KSP still hasn’t reached it’s full capacity of 1,100 troopers even with the new graduating classes.
The new troopers will head to their assigned posts, where they will receive additional training.
Three of the 48 cadets will be heading to KSP Post Four, located in Elizabethtown.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.