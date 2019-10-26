Kroger teams with law enforcement for drug take-back events around Kentucky and Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an effort to reduce access to unused and expired medications, Kroger teamed up with Cardinal Health Foundation to host several drug take-back events on Saturday.
Thirteen Kroger pharmacy locations took part in the event, which is part of the US Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The events host a safe and convenient location for people to anonymously drop off and dispose of any unused or expired prescriptions.
Local law enforcement was on hand to help dispose of the prescriptions and to answer any questions.
Back in April, the Cardinal Health Foundation helped safely dispose of 25,453 pounds of unused prescription medications.
