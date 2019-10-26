MISSING: Juvenile who needs medication missing from Mayfield, Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield Police Department is looking for 17-year-old Antonaysia Brooks after she left her home on Oct. 22 and did not return.
Police believe Antonaysia is possibly in the Paducah, Kentucky area, but could be trying to get to Toledo, Ohio.
Antonaysia is described as an African American female with medium to dark complexion. She is five-foot three-inches tall and weighing 110 pounds and has should-length black dreadlocks.
She was last seen wearing a red and black shirt and white pants. She also may or may not be wearing glasses.
Antonaysia requires multiple medications that her family said she did not take with her.
Anyone with information about Antonaysia’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mayfield Police at (270) 856-3721, or your local law enforcement agency.
