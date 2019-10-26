New stadium name and lots of rain, big talkers of Saturday’s tailgate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday’s rain wasn’t the sort of weather fans were hoping for. It caused some fans to watch the game from home, but not everyone was scared away.
UofL tailgaters were ready to win ahead of Saturday’s game against Virginia.
“It’s bad for the students, the players but I think it’ll be a fun time,” Mike Wagner, a UofL fan said. “What was it, the first game last year the Florida State game we flooded? We handled that one so we can handle this little bit of rain.”
They were making it work despite the lack of sunshine.
“I got an umbrella and I got my dad’s rain jacket, that’s all I need,” Katie Mcgrew said.
“It’s wet, but it’s gonna be fun,” fan Norman Horlander said. “Weather has nothing to do with it. This is an event, so whether it rains or snows or it’s cold, we’re going to be here. We have a tent so we’re going to be fine.”
On Thursday, the university announced they reached a settlement with John Schnatter, opening the door for another company to purchase the naming rights to the stadium.
“Keep it Cardinal Stadium,” Wagner said. “If a sponsor wants to, put their name on it, but it’s always going to be Cardinal Stadium to me.”
The stadium could have a new sponsor and new name in time for next season.
