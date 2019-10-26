Vets in McCracken County healing dozens of dogs rescued from deplorable conditions

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - McCracken County veterinarians are making strides in healing over 40 dogs that were rescued by the McCracken County Humane Society this week.
The dogs had been rescued from a home on Oaks Road, and were covered in fleas and suffering multiple diseases. 48 chihuahuas had been found, one has since died.
The other 47 were sent to the McCracken County Humane Society, where they are currently being treated.
Doctors are hopeful that all of the dogs will make a recovery, with most of them becoming adoptable within a few weeks.
Two people have been charged with dozens of counts of second degree animal cruelty in this case.
For more information on the McCracken County Humane Society and how to donate or adopt, visit their website.
