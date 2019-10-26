Vice President Mike Pence heading to Kentucky before Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vice President Mike Pence will be coming to London, Kentucky ahead of Election Day.
Pence will be one of the guests at the Laurel London Optimist Club for a rally on Friday, November 1.
The event will be a final campaign push for Governor Matt Bevin, Congressman Hal Rogers and the statewide GOP ticket. All are expected to attend the rally.
Tickets are free for the event, but registration is required.
President Trump will also be heading to Kentucky on November 4th, just one day before Election Day. The event details for that visit have not yet been released.
For more information on how to get tickets to the rally, visit the event’s website.
