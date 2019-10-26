3 victims shot in separate incidents just minutes, blocks apart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a busy afternoon for LMPD officers following two shootings about 30 minutes apart.
Three people went to the hospital, including one man whom police said was an innnocent bystander.
The first shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Algonquin Parkway, near Wilson Avenue. LMPD officers said they believe the man shot there was caught in the crossfire of a shooting he had nothing to do with.
Then, at about 4 p.m., a drive-by shooting was reported at 32nd and Garland streets in Parkland. One victim was found there, and another was found a couple of blocks away at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Greenwood Avenue.
LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating, but so far there were no indications the shootings were connected.
All three victims are expected to survive their injuries.
