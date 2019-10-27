Cards move to within a win of bowl-eligibility after topping Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Cardinals came into Saturday’s showdown against Virginia as a slight underdog. But the Cards’ defense was outstanding at times and their offense got a huge lift from running back Javian Hawkins and Louisville defeated the Cavaliers 28-21 at Cardinal Stadium.
Hawkins was a workhorse with 28 carries for 132 yards rushing. His 17-yard touchdown run with 2:46 left in the final quarter proved to be the winning score. Hawkins also rushed for a short score in the third quarter to help his team tie Virginia, 14-14.
Then early in the fourth quarter, Louisville QB Micale Cunningham ran 25 yards for a touchdown to give the Cards a 21-14 advantage. Cunningham also accounted for his team’s first TD of the game as his shovel pass to Tutu Atwell resulted in Atwell scampering 77 yards to the endzone.
Louisville is now 5 and 3 and is off next Saturday. The Cards’ next game is Nov.9 on the road against the Miami Hurricanes.
