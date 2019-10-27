Fighting breast cancer one step at a time at Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of people arrived at Cardinal Stadium Sunday afternoon, many wearing pink but all showing their support, as the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk kicked off.
The event was held at a new location this year. Located on Waterfront Park last year, this year’s course was held at Cardinal Stadium, going around the parking lot, under the overpass and through the Cards March.
The walk raises money for the American Cancer Society for breast cancer research, support programs, and early detection and prevention programs.
WAVE 3 News anchor Dawne Gee and meteorologist Ryan Hoke were the emcees for the event. Both have personal connections to breast cancer and support the cause to fight off breast cancer and save lives.
The goal for this year’s event is to raise $500,000. Donations are still being accepted at the American Cancer Society website.
