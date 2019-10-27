Halloween bash brings ‘Breath of Fresh Air’ supporting American Lung Association

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, everyone was dressed up in their Broadway best for the annual Breath of Fresh Air Bash at the Olmsted.
The event was created to raise funds for the American Lung Association in Kentucky, which supports improving lung health and preventing lung disease.
The theme for the evening was “Regards to Broadway”, where attendees got a chance to dress as their favorite Broadway character, bid on exclusive items, and enjoy a gourmet dinner and live music.
Proceeds for the event go to funding the Lung Association’s research, advocacy, and public health education.
