K-9 officer Bane alerts Mount Washington Police to illegal narcotics, counterfeit money

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Mount Washington Police Department’s new K-9 officer Bane is making his presence known by leading police to a big bust.
This week, Bane alerted officers to the presence of illegal narcotics inside of a vehicle.
The investigation further led police to thousands of dollars in counterfeit money and equipment used to produce the counterfeit bills.
Bane was first introduced into the Mount Washington Police Department in September, and after a month in training, was certified to start working with them making narcotics runs.
The United States Secret Service is assisting the in the investigation and those involved can face federal charges.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.