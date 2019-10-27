Kentucky, Indiana leaders react to ISIS raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the biggest leaders of ISIS is now dead, President Donald Trump said at a Sunday morning press briefing.
The operation that led to that was applauded by GOP leaders from across Kentucky and Indiana following the announcement.
"Last night, the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice," Trump said. "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead."
According to the Associated Press, Trump said al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State group who presided over its global jihad, died during a U.S. military raid in Syria.
"He died after running into a dead end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way," Trump said.
Trump said no U.S. military service members died in the attack, adding valuable intelligence was gathered during the event regarding the future plans of ISIS.
Following the news, Governor Matt Bevin tweeted, "CONFIRMED: ISIS Leader is dead". He went on to thank the military and praise Trump because he "puts America first and empowers and supports our military".
Congressman James Comer took to Facebook to highlight Lieutenant General Scott Howell, a native from Kentucky's first district, who he said is a commander of special operations and responsible for leading those who carried out the raid.
Indiana Senator Mike Braun and Representative Trey Hollingsworth echoed the acclamation.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wrote that the raid was a significant step for the campaign against ISIS.
The post comes weeks after McConnell wrote in a Washington Post op-ed that Trumps troop withdrawal from Syria was a setback in the same fight against the Islamic State.
Trump said Sunday the troop pullout had nothing to do with the raid.
