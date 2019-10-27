Kentucky State Police offers Halloween safety tips

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police has issued a number of tips in order to keep everyone safe and prepared for Halloween night.
Motorists should be aware of increased pedestrian and bicycle traffic on Thursday night, and should be patient in giving trick-or-treaters enough time to cross the street safely.
Children should carry flashlights with them while trick-or-treating. They should also wear costumes and clothing that is lightly colored and clearly visible to motorists.
Smaller children should be accompanied by an adult, and older children trick-or-treating by themselves should stay in groups.
Finally, make sure all candy from trick-or-treating is inspected thoroughly before it is eaten.
