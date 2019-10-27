LEGO convention returns to Louisville in February

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a completely sold out event in 2019, the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention is returning to Louisville in 2020.
Kentucky’s only LEGO convention will be in town Saturday, February 1 and Sunday, February 2 at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
The event will include hands-on building demos, multiple displays including mosaics and layouts, and appearances from various LEGO celebrities.
This is the fourth year the LEGO Fan Convention has been in Louisville.
Tickets for the event are $15, and are available for purchase online now at the BrickUniverse website.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.