Lexington man charged with DUI in fatal pedestrian collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a case involving a fatal collision with a pedestrian.
According to a press release, Cecilio Reyes, 49, has been charged with driving under the influence.
On Saturday night around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the inner loop of New Circle Road near Bryan Avenue for an injury collision. Based on preliminary investigations, police state that a 56-year-old male was hit by a vehicle, driven by Reyes, while attempting to cross New Circle Road.
A second vehicle also struck the victim.
The victim did not appear to crossing the road using a crosswalk, and it was raining at the time of the collision
Officers conducted a field sobriety test on Reyes, and he was arrested for suspected impairment.
The victim was pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner’s office. His identity has not yet been released.
Lexington Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the case.
