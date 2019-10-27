Maximum Security takes Bold Ruler off three-month layoff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maximum Security, the star-crossed 3-year-old colt, beat older horses in the Bold Ruler Handicap on Saturday afternoon at Belmont Park. The race was his first in over three months as the colt won by 1 3/4 lengths in a swift time of 1:20.76 for seven furlongs.
Maximum Security has had a roller-coaster 3-year -old campaign. After a sizzling victory in the Florida Derby, he wound up finishing first in the Kentucky Derby,only to be disqualified for interference. Then when his trainer, Jason Servis thought the colt was tired, he kept him in the barn for the rest of the Triple Crown.
That rest time paid off. Although he finished second in a stakes at Monmouth, Maximum Security got back to the winner’s circle when capturing the Haskell on July 20. Then the colt tailed off in training and passed on the Travers.
His bad luck continued in September when Maximum Security came down with colic and had to scratch from the Pennsylvania Derby. So another layoff which resulted in the colt missing out on a chance in next Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Classic.
With Saturday’s win at Belmont, Maximum Security remains in the chase for champion 3-year-old. His final start of 2019 could come in either November’s Clark Handicap at Churchill Downs, or December’s Cigar Mile at Aqueduct.
