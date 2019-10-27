Remembrance ceremony held for missing Vietnam Veteran

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A remembrance ceremony was held on Saturday for a Vietnam Veteran who has been missing for the last 51 years.
A wreath laying was held at Veterans Memorial Park for United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Kenneth Arnold Stonebraker.
Stonebraker was last seen on October 28, 1968 in North Vietnam.
Cindy Stonebraker, his daughter, was only 4-years-old at the time when her father went missing.
“I spent most of my life feeling like no one cared and that my dad had been forgotten," Cindy Stonebraker said. "So standing out here with the people who drove hours to get here, to honor my dad and the community to support it, means the world to me.”
The advocacy group Rolling Thunder organized the event. The group seeks to bring all prisoners of war and missing-in-action service members of all US wars home.
As of now, there are still 1,587 Americans missing from the Vietnam War.
