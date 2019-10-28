Body found in Ohio River puts family of missing woman on edge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The discovery of a woman's body in the Ohio River Sunday raised fears for a family searching for a missing Louisville woman.
25 year old Shanaira Selden was last seen by her mother on October 19.
A statement from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources only confirmed that the body they recovered near New Albany was that of a female.
A brief comment Monday from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell offered no clues if the victim could be Shanaira, only saying "we have not ruled out that possibility."
As an autopsy was underway late Monday afternoon, Shanaira’s mother, Shameka Sells-Moore, canvassed neighborhoods in west Louisville talking to residents and posting flyers.
“I will rest, I will stop walking, I will stop calling, I will stop putting things on posts. I will stop doing all of this when I know where she is,” Sells-Moore said.
So far, multiple leads have only brought disappointment. A half-dozen tips have gone nowhere.
“Everyone wants to be inserted into the narrative somehow,” Sells-Moore said. “But what it does, it gives me hope and it turns out to be a dud.”
Shanaira Selden spoke to her mother on FaceTime on a Saturday. She wanted to show Sells-Moore her new hijab.
By Monday, the search for Shanaira was in full swing. Shanaira left behind her cellphone, her hijab and prayer beads in the home where she lived with her boyfriend and a roommate in the 800 block of Whitney Avenue.
She also left the picture of her four year old son Ayden, who died in a car accident in 2018. Sells-Moore said she has posted hundreds of flyers and she has walked enough to drop a dress size. She now carries her daughter’s hijab with her, hoping it will give her strength.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.