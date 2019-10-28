Body pulled from Ohio River near Silver Creek

NEW ALBANY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a body was pulled from the Ohio River Sunday afternoon.
Indiana DNR spokesperson Jim Schreck confirmed to WAVE 3 News that the body was discovered just after 4 p.m. near Silver Creek.
The name and gender of the person wasn’t immediately available.
Investigators hope to learn the cause of death after an autopsy.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
