Bullitt East High School earning prestigious award from ESPN for unifying athletes

MT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt East High School is being recognized by ESPN and the Special Olympics with a nationally acclaimed award for unifying athletes.
The school will be presented with an award for implementing their Unified Champion Sports program, that joins students with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team.
ESPN is recognizing the school as a top five National Banner Award winner on Wednesday through an award ceremony held at the high school. More than 65 hundred other schools across the nation participated in the program.
Teachers have said it’s been a lot of work implementing their Unified Sports program, but that it has been a rewarding journey.
“We’ve tried and we’ve worked our program so much,” Tiffany Darnell, Bullitt East High School Special Education Teacher, said. “So just to find all of that out has just been so overwhelming, but yet so exciting.”
The banner will be presented by ESPN Radio broadcaster Mike Golic Jr.
Bullitt East is the first school in Kentucky to receive top five recognition in the program.
