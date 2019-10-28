22 charged in retail crime blitz

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – Twenty-two people were taken into custody following a retail crime blitz in Elizabethtown.
Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Officer John Thomas said 22 people were arrested and six people were cited during the blitz that took place from noon to 8 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.
“I believe these numbers alone speak to the scope of the retail theft problem in Elizabethtown,” Thomas said.
The blitz was a partnership with the Kentucky Organized Retail Crime Association. Kroger, Kohl’s, Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, TJ Maxx, J.C. Penney, Academy Sports, Old Navy, Shoe Carnival, Newcomb Oil and Belk participated.
“We want prospective thieves who are targeting our area for retail theft to understand we are not sitting idly by, we are taking this kind of theft very seriously and this is just the beginning,” Thomas said.
Terry Young, who works with Kroger and the Kentucky Organized Retail Crime Association, said the items stolen ranged from beer, to meat to baby formula and clothes.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.