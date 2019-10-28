FORECAST: Midweek Rain Followed By A Late Week Freeze

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of fog will develop once again overnight. This will keep temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. An advancing cold front Tuesday will enhance the cloud cover across the region. Temperatures should fall in the 60s for most during the afternoon thanks to southwesterly winds. Rain chances will be increasing Wednesday afternoon. While a rumble of thunder is possible, severe weather is not anticipated. Rain will continue into early Thursday with total rainfall accumulation between a half and an inch and a half of rain. With the front passing Thursday you can expect winds to increase as well. Gusts 25 to 35 Thursday afternoon will make for a breezy Halloween. Temperatures will be dropping into the 40s by late afternoon & evening. In fact, the chilly air will be reinforced Friday with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees. A hard freeze is possible by early Sunday with morning lows in the 20s, especially in our suburbs.