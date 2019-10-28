3 former LMPD officers are now convicted felons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three former Louisville Metro Police officers are now convicted federal felons after pleading guilty to stealing overtime money.
They made their pleas in federal court Monday, admitting to the scheme and to falsifying citations to show they were at work when they actually weren’t.
The three officers are now ordered to pay back about $170,000 in restitution.
Mark Final will have to pay back $27,000 Todd Roadhouse will have to pay $41,000 and former Det. Brian Stanfield will have to pay $100,000.
The officers admitted Monday to being part of a scheme to get paid overtime for time they did not work. They also admitted to signing each other’s names on citations and changing time stamps on them.
The trio were part of a special task force that worked with federal investigators, the ATF and the DEA.
Monday, Roadhouse’s attorneys said they were good cops, and that they decided to plead guilty to pay for their mistakes.
“They were always incredibly compassionate, and fair to the people they brought cases against,” Brian Butler said. “They were just good cops. It was a very sad day.”
The three former officers could face a maximum of 20 years in prison. But, that is unlikely. Monday, the federal prosecutors asked they be sentenced on the low end of the guidelines.
Meanwhile, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said it is difficult to see those wearing an LMPD badge involved in criminal activity. He stated their actions damage the public’s trust in all the officers who continue to serve with honor.
“These men will get a lot of public attention today for their criminal acts, as they should,” Conrad wrote. “What will not get attention today are the many acts of courage and kindness that will be exhibited by police officers all around our city, and that’s a shame.”
Conrad went on to say his department takes corruption seriously, and it led LMPD to join forces with the FBI to start the Public Corruption-Civil Rights Task Force.
“We will continue to look for those abusing the system and to address any systemic issues that make this kind of activity possible,” Conrad said.
The judge will impose her sentence Feb. 6.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.