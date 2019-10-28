Humana to lay off at least 800 workers by year’s end

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville-based health insurance giant Humana confirmed Monday it plans to lay off at least 800 workers nationwide.
The cuts will amount to approximately 2 percent of its workforce. Those employees will be notified over the next three days, according to a statement the company shared with WAVE 3 News on Monday evening.
Those positions will be cut by the end of the year. The company also said it currently has 2,000 open positions across the country, so some employees could move into other roles.
Humana said it will “maintain our local employment of 12,000,” meaning no Louisville workers will be affected.
