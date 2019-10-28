Important apps to keep your kids safe on Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is an important story if your taking your kids trick-or-treating this year. The spookiest holiday of the year, can also be the most dangerous. Technology is providing peace of mind for parents, helping to keep their children safe.
If your child is old enough to go trick or treating with friends, there are things you can do ahead of time to make sure they're safe come Thursday.
If they have a phone, of course make sure it's charged.
Also, set an alarm on their phone, that way they'll remember to call you and check in.
You can also keep tabs on exactly where they are by using different apps.
The Family Link app works great if you’re an Android user, or Find My iPhone and Family Sharing on Apple devices.
You can also plan your trick or treating route ahead of time with the Next Door app’s ‘Treat Map.’
In that app, you can also mark if you're passing out candy, have spooky decorations that may be too much for little ones, or perfect for older kids, and you can also alert your neighbors if you're offering allergy safe treats.
If you and your family like to go trick or treating in different parts of town, maybe not your own neighborhood, then the Life 360 app is for you. It allows you to track neighborhoods that are in a high crime area.
Also, please be careful if you’re out driving this week. Kids are twice as likely to get hit by a car trick or treating, than any other time of the year. Try using a glow stick and attach it to your child’s costume, or around their wrist, to help drivers see your little one.
