Make it a Goode Morning! Weather Blog 10/28

We won’t have much of a break from the weekend system as clouds/fog will keep the sky busy over the next 24 hours. Our next system is a two-part deal that will ramp the rain chance as we move into Wednesday and even on Halloween.
While some heavy rain/gusty winds and thunderstorms are on the table, it will be the blast of cold air Halloween night that will be the most attention I am sure.
Today’s video will cover the latest on the timing/setup ahead!
