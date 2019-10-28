Man accused of starting fire in garage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man police said started a fire inside a garage that damaged nearby homes appeared in court Monday.
Grant Grainger, 25, allegedly started the fire in an attached garage on June 27 and it spread to four homes and another detached garage.
Three of the homes had people inside at the time of the fire, according to an arrest slip.
Police said after Grainger started the fire, he closed the door to the garage and left with a woman in a Chevrolet.
Grainger was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Oct. 26 and charged with arson and wanton endangerment.
During his court appearance, Grainger was ordered not to have contact anyone at the home where the fire started.
He is scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 6.
