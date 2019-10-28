Man convicted on charges from deadly 2018 Radcliff crash

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A West Virginia man has been found guilty on two counts of murder and two counts of assault involving a deadly crash just over a year ago.
The verdict convicting Shawn Welsh, 37, of Marion, W. Va., was returned today by a Hardin County jury .
On October 20, 2018, Welsh was driving a stolen truck that crashed into a Honda Accord with four teens inside at the intersection of US-31W and Battle Station Road in radcliff.
Two of the teens, Jacob Barber, 18 and Katarina Peeters, 17, were killed. Two other teens were seriously injured.
The jury is expected to return their sentencing recommendation tomorrow.
