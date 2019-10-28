Police: 1st person arrested following new jaywalking ordinance had meth on him

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city has made its first arrest related to the new pedestrian ordinance.
Gregory Denham was arrested Saturday after he was seen walking in traffic and waving his arms, police said.
He was on the Gene Snyder at Stonestreet Road, where pedestrian foot traffic is prohibited.
When an officer stopped and searched him, they found a bag with a substance police said resembled meth.
Denham was then arrested on several charges.
Metro Council approved the pedestrian ordinance in August.
Supporters said it will promote safety, but critics said the new law targets panhandlers.
