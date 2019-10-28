Reports: 6-year-old Indiana girl found safe; father turns himself in

A Silver Alert has been cancelled for a 6-year-old from New Haven. New Haven Police Department reports that the girl has been found safe. (Source: New Haven Police Department)
By Sarah Jackson | October 28, 2019 at 7:11 AM EDT - Updated October 28 at 7:19 PM

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WAVE) – UPDATE: A Silver Alert has been cancelled for a 6-year-old from Indiana.

The New Haven Police Department reported that Leila Veney has been found safe. Fort Wayne, Ind., television station WANE reported that the New Haven Police Department indicated the girl’s father turned himself in at a police station in Mount Laurel, N.J., with the girl.

On Monday morning, a statewide Silver Alert was issued in New Haven, Ind., located about 133 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Police believe Leila might be with Leon Veney, 34.
