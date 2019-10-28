Richards Injured in Cats’ Exhibition Win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Ashton Hagans scored 14 points and had game highs with six assists and four steals as the University of Kentucky overcame being outrebounded by Georgetown College to win 80-53 in their exhibition opener.
The Tigers, who’s tallest player is listed at 6′8″ out rebounded the Cats 45-39. UK head coach, John Calipari said the Tigers showed more effort than his team at times. “Georgetown was physical and outrebounded us, and most of it was just scrappiness," said Calipari.
Obviously, it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Cats. Immanuel Quickley led the team in scoring with 16 points, including 3-4 from behind the arc. “I think we can get a lot better especially defensively myself. We gave up a lot of easy baskets that we normally do. We started the game pretty good but we have to make sure we finish strong. We’ve been putting in a lot of work though, before school, after practice things like that and continuing to condition is going to push us to the next level," said Quickley. Defensively, Georgetown was held to just 25% shooting despite Jake Ohmer’s 25 point performance.
A scary moment came in the second half when Kentucky junior center, Nick Richards injured his ankle. After the game, Calipari wasn’t sure about the status of his big man. “Swelled up. I didn’t see it on the tape but they told me he rolled it pretty good. I don’t know if he stepped on an ankle or if he just rolled it but it was swelled up,” said Calipari.
The Cats are back in action on Friday night in an exhibition game with Kentucky State before opening the regular season in New York against #1 Michigan State on November 5th.
