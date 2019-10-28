Richards Injured in Cats’ Exhibition Win

Obviously, it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Cats. Immanuel Quickley led the team in scoring with 16 points, including 3-4 from behind the arc. “I think we can get a lot better especially defensively myself. We gave up a lot of easy baskets that we normally do. We started the game pretty good but we have to make sure we finish strong. We’ve been putting in a lot of work though, before school, after practice things like that and continuing to condition is going to push us to the next level," said Quickley. Defensively, Georgetown was held to just 25% shooting despite Jake Ohmer’s 25 point performance.