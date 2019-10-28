Suspect in June armed robbery arrested

As the victim walked toward the store to pay for his gas, Paniccia call him over to his truck and asked for change for a $100 bill. When the victim refused, Paniccia patted a handgun he had in his lap. The victim tried to grab the gun, but it fell onto the floorboard of the truck. Paniccia grabbed the man’s money and drove off with the victim hanging onto the side, according to the arrest report.