Suspect in June armed robbery arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man wanted in connection with an armed robbery of a man four months ago is now in custody.
Louisville Metro police arrested Dominic Paniccia, 44, of Louisville, on October 25.
On June 29, Paniccia is accused of taking money from a man after putting a gun in his face. It happened in the 4300 block of Preston Highway after the victim and his wife drove there to fuel their car.
As the victim walked toward the store to pay for his gas, Paniccia call him over to his truck and asked for change for a $100 bill. When the victim refused, Paniccia patted a handgun he had in his lap. The victim tried to grab the gun, but it fell onto the floorboard of the truck. Paniccia grabbed the man’s money and drove off with the victim hanging onto the side, according to the arrest report.
The victim, who fell off the truck in the roadway, told police he refused to give Paniccia change for the $100 bill because he could tell the bill was counterfeit. The man suffered abrasions to his arms and legs.
Paniccia, who was also wanted on a number of drug and traffic charges, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $15,000 surety bond.
