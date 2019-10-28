Traffic plan changes coming to Horseshoe Casino

ELIZABETH, In. (WAVE) - As the Horseshoe Casino in Indiana plans to open on land, some traffic changes and updates will be taking place.
On Tuesday, Indiana Department of Transportation will be hanging up and activating several traffic lights on State Road 111, near the Horseshoe Casino parking garage.
Construction flaggers will be on site to help traffic flow while the installations occur.
Officials are asking that motorists in the area slow down and use caution.
