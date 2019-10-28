UofL kicker Creque out for the season after ACL injury

University of Louisville kicker Creque out for the season after suffering a torn ACL against Virginia. (Source: University of Louisville)
By Charles Gazaway | October 28, 2019 at 4:40 PM EDT - Updated October 28 at 4:40 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville placekicker Blanton Creque is out for the rest of the season after being injured in Saturday's game against Virginia.

Creque suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during the 28-21 win while trying to make a tackle late in the game. The university says he will undergo surgery in the next couple of weeks.

A Shelbyville, Ky. native, Creque hit 8-of-11 field goals and perfect in 33 point-after-touchdown attempts. He will end his season with a team-high 57 points. He has 310 points in his UofL career, putting him third in school history.

