Big Four Station Park holds Halloween Downtown event

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Hundreds of trick-or-treaters and their parents headed to downtown Jeffersonville for the Republic Bank Halloween Downtown party.
Local businesses lined the sidewalks of Big Four Station Park on Monday night, where they passed out candy to trick-or-treaters.
Inflatables, live entertainment and food vendors were also part of the event.
Halloween Downtown was presented by Republic Bank and the Jeffersonville Parks Department.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.