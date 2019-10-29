Big Four Station Park holds Halloween Downtown event

By Dustin Vogt | October 28, 2019 at 10:41 PM EDT - Updated October 28 at 10:41 PM

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Hundreds of trick-or-treaters and their parents headed to downtown Jeffersonville for the Republic Bank Halloween Downtown party.

Local businesses lined the sidewalks of Big Four Station Park on Monday night, where they passed out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Halloween Downtown was presented by Republic Bank and the Jeffersonville Parks Department.

