3 candidates vying for votes in New Albany mayoral race

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – The mayoral election now just one week away, voters in New Albany will take to the polls to determine who will take over the top job.
The race has been a battle in town as both Republican Mark Seabrook and Independent Dan Coffey are working to unseat incumbent Democrat Jeff Gahan.
As the candidates go door to door, touting their platforms and pushing their direction for the town, mailers have been going out to homes for weeks. Many of them bear negative messages about the Republican and Democratic candidates as they hope to persuade voters ahead of Tuesday’s election.
Seabrook has spent decades working with his family’s small business as well as serving on city council and as a county commissioner.
If elected, he said he wants to give residents a voice.
“I want the people to have a say and to listen to their problems,” Seabrook said. “As we go door to door, that’s been the biggest concern.”
Seabrook said he wants more transparency and responsibility in local government.
“First of all, I’d like to be in a city that lives within its means, I’d like to be in a city that is prioritizing neighborhoods, I’d like to be in a city that listens and is inclusive to all people in the city,” Seabrook said.
Longtime city councilmember Dan Coffey is hoping that as an an independent, he can cut down on party politics while pushing for a government that’s more reflective of the city’s demographics.
“Politics has gotten to be a blood sport amongst the parties and people are suffering because of that,” Coffey said.
He wants to see improved police patrols and relationships in neighborhoods and a stop to using city funding for building redevelopment projects. And, he said, by holding more evening meetings, he hopes to make government more accessible.
“We have to have an open government; we have to,” Coffey said. “All the decisions are being made, and it’s not behind closed doors; it’ll be a public meeting but it’ll be a public meeting where people can’t come to it, 10 in the morning.”
Seeking a third term, Gahan said in his past two terms, he’s pushed the city forward, restoring and encouraging growth in the downtown while improving infrastructure around town.
“We’ve really worked hard on the finances of the city,” Gahan said. “Over the last seven and a half years, we haven’t had to raise taxes and we’ve made a lot of public investment. And these investments in turn have paid off because now we’ve got private investment that’s following the public investment.”
With plans for more community access to the riverfront through the Ohio River Greenway, and more businesses moving in, Gahan said he wants to continue to help the city grow and improve if re-elected.
“They’ve seen a lot of changes, a lot of improvement in New Albany,” Gahan said. “They can count on continued improvement, continued investment from me and from our administration.”
The mayoral race will be held Nov. 5. Early voting is already underway at the Floyd County Courthouse.
