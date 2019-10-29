Covington Catholic student’s defamation lawsuit allowed to partially continue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal judge is allowing a portion of Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann’s lawsuit to continue after the case was initially dismissed, according to a published report.
The federal judge originally dismissed a $250 million defamation lawsuit filed by Sandmann against multiple news organizations including The Washington Post, CNN, and NBC.
Lawyers Todd V. McMurtry and Lin Wood applauded the motion on Twitter on Monday, saying the claims can now move into discovery, Lexington television station LEX18 reported. The ruling was made for lawsuits Sandmann filed against all three news organizations.
The original encounter between Sandmann and Nathan Phillips, a Native American, happened back in January. A video surfaced on social media of Sandmann standing face-to-face with Native American activists while surrounded by Covington Catholic students at the National Mall in Washington D.C. The video trended on social media and was picked up by national news outlets soon after.
Sandmann’s attorneys claim that The Washington Post allegedly conveyed Nick had intimidated Phillips and engaged in racist conduct. They also claim the paper characterized him as the aggressor, which exposed Sandmann to public ridicule. A second video surfaced days later that showed more of the incident, suggesting that a third activist group, the Black Hebrew Israelites, may have been the instigator.
After re-reviewing the case, the judge ruled that it can move forward, allowing Sandmann’s lawyers to make requests for internal documents from the Washington Post about the incident.
