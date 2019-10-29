FORECAST: Clouds now, showers and thunderstorms Wednesday

ALERTS
- WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY – Rain likely at times with totals 1 to 3 inches possible. Wind gusts 20 to 30 MPH possible. Severe weather threat minimal.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to hold tough with temperatures in the lower 60s and upper 50s this afternoon.
We’ll continue to see cloudy skies overnight with lows staying elevated, in the 50s, under the cloud cover.
Rain chances ramp up during the morning hours on Wednesday with some heavy rain possible. I can’t rule out a rumble of thunder, but the risk of severe weather is minimal. Temperatures will top out in the 60s Wednesday.
Another round of rain will move in early Thursday. Temperatures to start the day will be mild and should reach into the 60s during the morning hours. Rain chances begin to push eastward by early afternoon with diminishing rain chances for many folks by Trick or Treat time.
While the rain chances fade you can still expect a steady drop in temperatures into the 40s and 30s during the evening. That’s a 20 degree drop from the morning. Combined with gusty winds (20 to 30 MPH gusts) and it won’t be the most pleasant Halloween.
It gets even colder by the weekend with highs Friday in the 40s and our first hard freeze of the season expected.
