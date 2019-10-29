FORECAST: One more dry afternoon before the rain arrives

WEATHER HEADLINES
- WEDNESDAY: Gust afternoon showers/thunderstorm for central KY
- THURSDAY: Temperature drop of 20°+ from morning to afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the rest of this Tuesday, expect lots of cloud cover and therefore a slow rise in temperatures. Many should be to warm closer to 60° this afternoon.
Clouds will remain in control tonight with temperatures generally in the 50s. For now it appears we'll keep things mainly dry until just after the Wednesday morning commute.
A steady to, at times, heavy rain moves in during the day on Wednesday. Some rumbles of thunder are possible, but they'll be mainly confined to Southern Kentucky. Highs will reach into the 60s.
A break in the rain develops Wednesday night before the second round of heavy rain and thunder moves in early Thursday. Temperatures overnight Wednesday into Thursday will be steady or slowly rising.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.