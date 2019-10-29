Hotel housekeeper charged with burglarizing room of guest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman employed as a housekeeper at a downtown Louisville hotel has been arrested for allegedly taking thousands of dollars in merchandise from the room of a guest.
Jessica A. Schilling, 30, of Louisville, was taken into custody by Louisville Metro police on Oct. 28 on one count of burglary, 2nd degree.
On Oct. 13, while working at the Brown Hotel, Schilling allegedly entered a guest's hotel room and took more than $18,500 in property. The stolen merchandise was pawned at two different pawn shops over the next two days.
Police say Schilling waived her Miranda rights after her arrest. The arrest report says she admitted to pawning the merchandise, but said she never entered the victim’s hotel room. The report states the hotel door lock system shows she did enter the room.
Bond for Schilling was set at $10,000 cash.
