Indiana State Police seeks recruits for the 80th Recruit Academy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) Indiana State Police are accepting applications for its 80th recruitment class.
Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday November 3.
The starting salary for an Indiana State Trooper is 48,000 dollars.
Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper:
- Must be a United States citizen.
- Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is October 1, 2020)
- Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
- Must possess a valid driver's license to operate an automobile.
- Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.
Recruits of the 80th Recruit Academy are offered medical, dental, vision and pharmacy coverage.
Anyone interested in applying to become an Indiana State Police Trooper can fill out the application by clicking or tapping here.
