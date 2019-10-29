Kentucky superintendents gather to discuss 2020’s most pressing needs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Superintendents from several area districts are working together as part of a statewide effort to talk about what needs to be addressed for schools in the 2020 Kentucky General Assembly.
Superintendents from JCPS, Shelby County, Eminence and Frankfort talked about their needs at a media briefing in Shelbyville on Tuesday.
The two top priorities focused on educator development, and funding for public education.
“I think we need to figure out ways to work with legislators to support teachers, to increase pay, and a lot of that is on us ... once again, that fiscal and financial responsibility of meeting the needs or increasing that pay,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.
Tuesday’s event was one of several such briefings held all across the state Tuesday.
