KFC to reopen following shooting at drive-thru

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A shooting at a drive-thru window caused a fast food restaurant to close Monday.
Someone fired a bullet through the drive-thru window at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Shelbyville.
A photo of the damage was posted to Facebook.
A KFC spokesperson released a statement and said no one was injured.
The statement continued to say, “We are working with local authorities as they investigate the incident.”
The spokesperson said the restaurant would reopen on Tuesday.
No suspect information has been released.
