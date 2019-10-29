Leaders planning private management of city-run golf courses despite ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City leaders say they plan to move forward with a plan for private management of Louisville’s city-run golf courses in a letter sent to the Metro Council President on Monday.
This comes after Metro Council recently passed an ordinance that would keep the courses under city management and raising green fees to regain profitability.
Most of Louisville’s 10 public-owned golf courses are losing money and are at risk of closing, and Metro Council had been discussing ways to keep the courses open despite city budget cuts.
Last week, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer had refused to sign the passed ordinance keeping the courses run by the city, as requests for proposals had already been sent out for private management.
The letter to the Council states that 13 proposals for private management have already come in and city leaders plan to move forward awarding a contract by the end of the year.
