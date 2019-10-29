Limited library services to return to Fern Creek branch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After city budget cuts forced library programs to close in Jefferson County, some services are coming back to the Fern Creek Library.
There will now be a monthly “Fern Creek Library Day” hosted by the Friends of the Fern Creek Library, a non- profit volunteer organization that was established to support library services in southeastern Jefferson County.
The services will be hosted at the headquarters of the Fern Creek Chamber of Commerce on the first Thursday of each month, starting Nov. 7th.
“It’s our attempt to make the people in Fern Creek area to know that we haven’t given up,” Sharon Cooper, Treasure of the Friends of the Fern Creek Library said. “That we will continue to have library services, limited but we will continue to have things they were using all the time.”
Activities offered on each library day will include a toddler story hour, preschool story hour as well as a book club and book exchange.
