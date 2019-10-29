Make it a Goode Morning! Weather Blog 10/29

Enjoy the quiet weather today as the weather will certainly turn much more active Wednesday and Halloween.
So if you have any errands to run today, you are in good shape. Just mainly cloudy.
Let’s jump to WEDNESDAY:
Morning: showers increase SW to NE by midday/early afternoon.
Afternoon: Heavy rain band/thunder possible across central Kentucky. Localized strong wind gusts in the heavy rain bands/thunderstorms. Highs generally in the 60s.
Night: A lull in the rain should develop on the radar with spotty showers possible. The rain will start to increase after midnight.
THURSDAY:
Pre-dawn: Becoming windy with rain increasing in coverage and intensity. Certainly could be a factor toward rush hour. Temperatures hold steady or rise through the 60s.
Morning: Windy with periods of rain (possibly heavy) along/east of I-65.
Afternoon: Windy with the main rain and pushing east. Temperature drop begins with temperatures in the 40s by 4pm.
Evening: Breezy and much colder. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s to around 40° with wind chills near the freezing mark. A risk for a brief period of sprinkles or flurries north of I-64 later in the evening. No issues with anything frozen.
Then we get into a cold setup Friday that gets a re-enforcing shot Saturday. This will keep highs generally in the 40s into the weekend with lows at night in the 20s and 30s which means our first hard freeze of the season is on tap.
