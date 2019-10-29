Man charged with murder in UTV crash in Laurel County pleads not guilty

24-year-old Jordan Obenauer is being charged with murder after crashing a utility vehicle that caused the death of a passenger. (Source: Laurel County Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt | October 28, 2019 at 9:08 PM EDT - Updated October 28 at 9:08 PM

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Laurel County man involved in a UTV crash causing the death of a passenger on Sunday pleaded not guilty in court.

On Monday morning, 24-year-old Jordan Obenauer pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Laurel County officials state that Obenauer crashed a 2016 Can-Am Maverick off U.S. Highway 25 near London, Kentucky.

The judge stated that Obenauer admitted to drinking beer, wine, mixed drinks and whiskey prior to the accident.

The identity of the 17-year-old passenger from Barbourville that died in the crash has not been released.

Obenauer is due back in court on November 5 for a preliminary hearing.

