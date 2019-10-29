Employee found suffering from trauma in Walgreens parking lot dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was found suffering from trauma in a Walgreens parking lot, according to Louisville Metro police.
Lt. Emily McKinley, LMPD Homicide Unit Commander, said the man was found in the 3800 block of Poplar Level Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday with trauma all over his body.
The man was an employee at the store, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His name has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.