Man sentenced to life in crash that killed 2 teens

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who was found guilty on two counts of murder and two counts of assault in a crash that killed two teenagers learned his sentence.
Shawn Welsh, 37, of Marion, W. Va., was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.
Welsh read a letter to jurors telling them he was high on meth when he crashed into the four teens at Battle Training Road and Dixie Highway on October 20. They were headed home after a Halloween Trunk or Treat at John Hardin High when Welsh, driving a stolen truck, slammed into their Honda Accord.
Two of the teens, Jacob Barber, 18 and Katarina Peeters, 17, were killed. Two other teens were seriously injured.
Their parents stated in court today that their voices finally felt heard.
“It’s a weight lifted, yes,” Karoline Meadows, Katarina’s mother said, “we got justice for our kids.”
"He got everything he deserved,” Joseph Peeters, Katarina’s father said.
The two teens that survived, Macie McMillian and Cameron Brown, said their lives have forever changed since the 2018 crash.
“Every time I close my eyes," Brown said, "I wake up in the car again and relive that whole moment.”
Jacob and Katarina’s parents described the past year without their children.
“I lost my son," Jacob Barber’s mother, Sharon Combs said. "I lost my grandkids. The loss is enormous, not just for us, but for the whole community.”
The jury’s verdict means Welsh can’t be up for parole for at least 20 years.
“It will never bring back our kids," Combs said, "but to know justice was served is a huge relief.”
Welsh will be back in court for formal sentencing in December.
