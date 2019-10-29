Neighborhood patrol in New Albany leads to stolen vehicle, drug charges

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - A neighborhood patrol by an Indiana State Police Trooper leads to an arrest of a New Albany man charged with auto theft and various drug possession charges.
According to Sergeant Carey Huls of ISP, Trooper Brandon Farias was patrolling downtown New Albany when he was alerted to a possible stolen vehicle located at the 500-block of East 8th Street.
He arrived at the residence of 44-year-old Valchas L. Doss and located a white 2008 Chrysler 300 that was reported stolen out of Louisville.
The investigation also revealed that Doss possessed suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, and cocaine in addition to an illegally owned handgun. Doss also violated several protective orders that prevented him from residing at that address.
Doss was arrested and transported to Floyd County Jail.
New Albany Police Department is currently investigating.
